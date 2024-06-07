The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

05

Everyone Asked About You - "We're All Losing It"

During one of Everyone Asked About You’s reunion gigs at Brooklyn’s St. Vitus last fall, some guy in the crowd found a hushed moment between songs to yell: “I can’t believe this is happening!” To this crowd of 250, it was already astonishing enough that the Little Rock tweemo band were performing one of their first shows in over two decades, fresh off Numero Group’s reissue of their elusive discography. Then, the band decided to really blow everyone’s minds and tell the audience they were working on new music. “We’re All Losing It” ensued.



Released in recorded form this week, the song is the first taste of EAAY 2.0, and it doesn’t sound like much time has passed at all. It’s equal parts tongue-in-cheek and staggeringly morbid: “I hate the sound of my own voice/ I can’t sing but I try/ Because that’s what my mother did/ She was no good either,” co-vocalists Hannah Vogan and Chris Sheppard sing. Complete with a whimsical, chugging instrumental, losing it has rarely sounded so gratifying. —Abby