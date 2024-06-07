The 5 Best Songs Of The Week
Every week the Stereogum staff chooses the five best new songs of the week. The eligibility period begins and ends Thursdays right before midnight. You can hear this week’s picks below and on Stereogum’s Favorite New Music Spotify playlist, which is updated weekly. (An expanded playlist of our new music picks is available to members on Spotify and Apple Music, updated throughout the week.)
Everyone Asked About You - "We're All Losing It"
During one of Everyone Asked About You’s reunion gigs at Brooklyn’s St. Vitus last fall, some guy in the crowd found a hushed moment between songs to yell: “I can’t believe this is happening!” To this crowd of 250, it was already astonishing enough that the Little Rock tweemo band were performing one of their first shows in over two decades, fresh off Numero Group’s reissue of their elusive discography. Then, the band decided to really blow everyone’s minds and tell the audience they were working on new music. “We’re All Losing It” ensued.
Released in recorded form this week, the song is the first taste of EAAY 2.0, and it doesn’t sound like much time has passed at all. It’s equal parts tongue-in-cheek and staggeringly morbid: “I hate the sound of my own voice/ I can’t sing but I try/ Because that’s what my mother did/ She was no good either,” co-vocalists Hannah Vogan and Chris Sheppard sing. Complete with a whimsical, chugging instrumental, losing it has rarely sounded so gratifying. —Abby
Soccer Mommy - "Lost"
Certain songs turn you into a sensitive, morose teenager. No matter where you are, no matter who you are, you’re suddenly sitting in the back seat of your family’s car, headphones strapped over your ears, desperately trying to shut out all the people around you. You’re stuck deep inside your own thoughts, wordlessly watching the scenery — trees, cornfields, mountains, beaches, whatever — whip past the window. This is one of those songs. —Tom
Denzel Curry – “Hot One” (Feat. FERG & TiaCorine)
“I can make money from the comfort of my sofa/ So much drive that I gotta get a chauffeur.” Denzel Curry is rapping in character as Big Ultra, which apparently entails flashing back to his days as a hungry young Raider Klan affiliate, talking mad shit like Kendrick Lamar in “Backseat Freestyle” over 808-led production from FNZ & SkipOnDaBeat that manages to feel crisp and murky all at once. TiaCorine and no-longer-A$AP FERG have just as much fun on the beat, which recalls the Three 6 Mafia worship from old A$AP Mob tapes just as much as the Triple-6 homages from the Raider Klan heyday. It’s a tremendously fun introduction to a new Curry album that could easily soundtrack this summer. —Chris
The Jesus Lizard - "Hide & Seek"
It’s been more than a quarter century since Chicago noise-rock legends the Jesus Lizard released their last record. In the time since then, their legend has grown, dissipated, and grown again. Entire scenes have sprung up around the attempt to replicate their sweaty, squalid rumble-crunch. They have broken up and reunited twice. Steve Albini, the man who understood their pummel better than any other, has passed away. So what sentiment finally brought the Jesus Lizard back to the recording studio? What did they want to tell us? Well, David Yow wanted to scream about a witch dragging him down the street until his legs fall off and then hogtying him to railroad tracks, and the other guys wanted to make some nasty riffs. Honestly, that’s perfect. Thanks, guys. —Tom
Charli XCX - "360 Remix" (Feat. Robyn & Yung Lean)
There’s a lot to love about the “360” remix: Charli kicking off the song with her monotone rap: “They-they-they all wanna sound like me/ All wanna be like Lean/ Dress so fresh and so clean.” Robyn charmingly singing, “Killin’ this shit since 1994,” and later saying she “started so young, I didn’t even have email.” Yung Lean’s effortlessly magnetic intonations of “I got that supersonic, push up on it/ Right in your ear.” It sounds like friends having fun, not at all forced or insincere. After all of Charli’s stunts to promote BRAT, it could be easy to write her off as just another provocative pop star; but the “360” remix proves she has the songs (of the summer?) to justify standing on top of a car in Williamsburg and dancing to the album to a crowd of screaming fans. —Danielle