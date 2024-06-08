Watch Vampire Weekend Attempt Oasis And Phoenix Covers By Request In Houston

On Thursday, Vampire Weekend kicked off their North American tour in Houston. The band — who released its latest album Only God Was Above Us earlier this year — closed the show with attempted covers of Phoenix’s “1901” and Oasis’ “Wonderwall” as well as Crowded House’s “Don’t Dream It’s Over,” which they’ve done before. Ezra Koenig previously joined Phoenix for “1901” at Just Like Heaven and Primavera Sound, but never had to sing it.

At the following show in Irving on Friday, they tackled Talking Heads’ “Once In A Lifetime,” the White Stripes’ “Seven Nation Army,” Beyoncé’s “Hold Up,” Billy Joel’s “Piano Man,” Koenig’s old rap group L’Homme Run’s “Pizza Party,” and Kings Of Leon’s “Sex On Fire.” They also gave a live debut to “The Surfer” from Only God Was Above Us.

Watch footage below.