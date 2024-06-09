If our math and research serves us right, the only artist who’s performed at Madison Square Garden more times than Phish is Billy Joel. The Piano Man is about to wrap up his residency at the New York arena, and he brought out Trey Anastasio Saturday night for “Sleeping With The Television On,” “You May Be Right,” and a partial cover of Derek & the Dominoes’ “Layla.”

The Phish guitarist specifically requested “Sleeping With The Television On,” a cut from Joel’s 1980 record Glass Houses that he doesn’t include in his setlist too often. Anastasio did an extended solo before the whole band went directly into the second half of “Layla,” on which he also did a guitar solo. Anastasio then returned at the very end of the show’s five-song encore for “You May Be Right,” another Glass Houses number.

Joel only has one MSG show left, happening on July 25. After that, Phish will only have to do about 70 more concerts there in order to break his record. See some fan-captured clips of Joel performing with Anastasio below.