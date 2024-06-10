On Friday, Charli XCX cannonballed into the album-of-the-year conversation with the release of her glitchy, adventurous, extremely fun, messily emotional new album Brat. Today, Charli has expanded on Brat with a new deluxe edition, which has the great and accurate title Brat and it’s the same but there’s three more songs so it’s not.

All three new Charli XCX tracks are well worth your time and attention. The squishy and vulnerable “Hello goodbye,” for instance, is not a Beatles cover. Instead, it’s Charli, working with regular collaborator A. G. Cook, getting so worked up over a crush that she can’t remember what words mean. “Spring breakers” has songwriting and production for Cook, EasyFun, and Jon Shave — one of the members of the Invisible Men, the production crew who did Iggy Azalea’s massive Charli-aided hit “Fancy” — and it’s a half-rapped anthem about acting like you’re in a Harmony Korine film.

The Brat bonus track that seems likely to get the most attention is the feverishly horny “Guess,” which is mostly about underwear. Charli XCX co-wrote that with 100 gecs’ Dylan Brady and with Harrison Patrick Smith, better known as New York indie-sleaze revivalist the Dare. Listen to all three bonus tracks below.

Below, stream Brat and it’s the same but there’s three more songs so it’s not in its entirety.

Brat and it’s the same but there’s three more songs so it’s not is out now on Atlantic. Also, did you see how Charli XCX gave streaming-service makeovers to all her album covers? I think that’s fun.