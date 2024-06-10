Love Child were a New York City trio who released a small collection of great, noisy indie pop between 1987 and 1993. Earlier this year, they commemorated their short yet influential run with the compilation Never Meant To Be. Last night, they celebrated that release by playing their first show in over 30 years at Brooklyn’s Union Pool.

The last time Love Child played a gig in New York, it was at CBGB. Since the band initially called it quits, multi-instrumentalist Alan Licht went on to play in a handful of avant-garde bands and wrote a few non-fiction books. His bandmate Rebecca Odes released some solo music under her last name and became a media exec, as well as an author herself.

Judging by the fan videos we’ve seen of the night, Love Child sounded great at Union Pool and all looked very stoked to be there. Check those out below.

