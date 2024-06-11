Ohio Declares Today Mojo Nixon Day

I’m writing to you from Ohio, where today is officially Mojo Nixon Day. This random Tuesday does not feel any more imprinted by Nixon’s essence than any other day, but an official dictum is an official dictum.

The rockabilly legend, who carved out a long second career as a host for SiriusXM’s Outlaw Country station before his death from a heart attack this year, was honored today at the Ohio Statehouse. In an 11AM ceremony, the General Assembly of Representatives delivered a proclamation to Nixon’s family recognizing the late Ohio resident for his contributions to the culture. In a bipartisan proclamation, the legislators declared it Mojo Nixon Day.

Nixon’s longtime manager Bullethead, aka Scott Ambrose Reilly, shared this statement in advance:

Mojo would’ve loved the idea he was one of the few things Democrats and Republicans could agree on. He believed in the American Dream, the idea that anyone could reinvent themselves to be their best selves. But, he knew it took true rock ‘n roll rebellion to prevent the small-minded and mean-spirited from holding people back, from excluding folks. He believed humor and music were the best tools for celebrating greatness with songs like “Elvis Is Everywhere” and “UFOs, Big Rigs & BBQ” or for putting a sharp stick in the eye of the pompous purveyors of mendacity with “Burn Down The Malls” and “Debbie Gibson Is Pregnant With My Two Headed Luv Child.”

Up the road in Cleveland, the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame is opening a Mojo Nixon exhibit Wednesday at 2PM ET. Check out some images from today’s ceremony below.