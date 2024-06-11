Nick Lowe Announces Indoor Safari, First New Album In 11 Years

Nick Lowe Announces Indoor Safari, First New Album In 11 Years

New Music June 11, 2024 10:43 AM By Chris DeVille

It’s been more than a decade since Nick Lowe released a new album, but that’s about to change. In September, Lowe will release Indoor Safari, his first LP in 11 years. The project is billed as the culmination of his work with Yep Roc labelmates Los Straitjackets, with whom he’s been collaborating for years. It includes new originals, covers, and some reworkings from his past. Below, hear lead single and opening track “Went To A Party,” Lowe’s first official co-write with Los Straitjackets.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Went To A Party”
02 “Love Starvation”
03 “Crying Inside”
04 “A Quiet Place”
05 “Blue On Blue”
06 “Jet Pac Boomerang”
07 “Tokyo Bay”
08 “Trombone”
09 “Different Kind Of Blue”
10 “Raincoat In The River”
11 “Lay It On Me Baby”
12 “Don’t Be Nice To Me”

Indoor Safari is out 9/13 on Yep Roc.

