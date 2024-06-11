Simon Lam (of Kllo and Nearly Oratorio) joins former college classmate Hamish Mitchell in the low-key, slowcore-influenced emo/indie band Armlock. They’re releasing their first Run For Cover LP Seashell Angel Lucky Charm next month, and they announced it this spring with the single “Ice Cold.” Today they unveil another song, “Guardian,” which sounds like the xx doing melancholic post-hardcore with some well-placed bursts of Modest Mouse guitar. If you’re looking for some moody, understated indie music, this hits real nice.

“‘Guardian’ is about the desire for guidance as an uncertain future appears closer, and looking around at life in the present for answers,” the band shares in a statement. “The song describes desperately looking for a guiding grace through a general sense of spiritually, or at least a heightened awareness of higher frequencies.” Listen below.

Seashell Angel Lucky Charm is out 7/12 on Run For Cover.