Four Tops Singer Sues Hospital For Putting Him In A Straitjacket When He Claimed He Was Famous

Alex Morris, a present-day member of classic Motown group the Four Tops, is suing a Michigan hospital, claiming that its staff racially profiled him and/or profiled him because of a perceived mental disability during a recent emergency room visit. Morris claims that the white staff members at Ascension Macomb Oakland Hospital, where Morris checked in because of chest pains and breathing difficulties in April 2023, didn’t believe him when he told them that he’s a celebrity.

The Wrap reports that Alex Morris’ lawsuit names a few individual white staffers of the hospital, as well as the facility itself. Morris claims that he told the hospital staff that he was a member of the Four Tops when he checked into the ER and that he had concerns about possible fans and stalkers showing up at the facility. He says that they didn’t believe him. In response, Morris claims that they took him off of oxygen, ordered a psychiatric evaluation, and placed him in a straightjacket. He also claims that a white security guard told him to “sit his Black ass down.”

Morris says that he tried to leave and that security guards surrounded him and imprisoned him. The psych eval was allegedly cancelled after Morris’ wife arrived at the hospital and showed the staff footage of him performing at the Grammys. According to the lawsuit, the hospital tried to apologize by offering Morris a $25 Meijers gift card, which he declined.

Alex Morris isn’t a classic-era member of the Four Tops, the group that formed in 1953 and made a bunch of classic hits for Motown Records in the ’60s and ’70s. That group kept its original lineup intact until the deaths of members Levi Stubbs, Renaldo Benson, and Lawrence Payton. Morris joined the Four Tops in 2019, after the departure of replacement member Harold “Spike” Bonhart. (Abdul “Duke” Fakir, the only surviving original member of the Four Tops, is still in the group.) Morris is the newest member of the Four Tops.