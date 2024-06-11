Kane Brown Kicked Out An Atlanta Concertgoer Who Gave Him The Finger

Last year, when the pop-country star Kane Brown was playing a show in Wichita, someone in the audience threw a cowboy boot at the stage, and it hit Brown right in the balls. Brown doubled over and went to a knee, then to his back, but he kept singing. After the song, Brown walked it off, signed the boot, and handed it back to someone in the audience. This was the nicest possible response to a very strange breach of decorum, but it doesn’t mean that you can show up to a Kane Brown show just to fuck with Kane Brown. This weekend, someone found that out.

On Saturday, Kane Brown headlined a big country show at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena. According to a TikTok video, someone in the crowd flipped Brown the middle finger mid-song, and Brown didn’t take it well. The video shows Brown saying, “Come here, I wanna show you what flipping me off will do.” He repeatedly gestures for someone to come over, and he seemingly says, off mic, that he wants to kick the guy’s ass. The guy evidently declined the invitation, so Brown pointed him out to security and had him thrown out of the show. Brown also gave his own middle finger in retaliation. He didn’t stop singing during any of this. Watch it below.

Tickets for big arena shows are not cheap these days. Why would you go to one of these just to insult the headline act? This isn’t like a Rancid or Rage Against The Machine show, where middle fingers are an accepted part of the connection between artist and audience. This is someone seemingly paying good money and taking an entire evening just to say “fuck you” to a popular performer. People, man.