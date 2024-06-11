Sixpence None The Richer Announce First Original Lineup Tour In Over 20 Years

Sixpence None The Richer’s signature hit “Kiss Me” has been enjoying a resurgence lately thanks to the usual TikTok bringback situation, and now the band itself is coming back too. The post-Sundays Christian jangle-pop act just announced the “We Are Love” 25th Anniversary Tour, their first outing with the original lineup of Leigh Nash, Matt Slocum, Dale Baker, and Justin Cary in more than 20 years. The band is also promising new music this fall to coincide with the tour.

“I am beyond grateful to be making new music with my bandmates again and cannot wait to bring it to our longtime fans and new ones as well!” Nash says in a press release. Slocum adds, “I would say that making new Sixpence music has felt like picking up where we left off close to 20 years ago, but everyone in this band has grown and become better musicians, better writers, better performers, and we are making better music as a result. I’m really excited to share that with old and new fans alike!”

Last year the band released new single “The Tide” under the name Leigh Nash & Sixpence None The Richer. Hear that below, where you’ll also find the tour dates.

TOUR DATES:

10/10 – Knoxville, TN @ Yee-Haw

10/11 – Alpharetta, GA @ Wire & Wood

10/12 – Birmingham, AL @ Workplay

10/13 – Memphis, TN @ Lafayette’s Music Room

10/14 – Kansas City, MO @ Knuckleheads Saloon

10/15 – Wichita, KS @ Wave

10/16 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Resonant Head

10/17 – Dallas, TX @ The Kessler Theater

10/18 – New Braunfels, TX @ Gruene Hall

10/19 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

10/20 – New Orleans, LA @ The Parish – HOB

10/22 – Lexington, KY @ The Burl

10/23 – Indianapolis, IL @ The Vogue

10/24 – Ann Arbor, MI @ The Ark

10/25 – Chicago, IL @ City Winery Chicago

10/26 – St. Louis, MO @ City Winery St. Louis

10/27 – Nashville, TN @ Exit/In

10/28 – Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar

10/29 – Pittsburgh, PA @ City Winery Pittsburgh

10/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ City Winery Philadelphia

11/01 – Boston, MA @ City Winery Boston

11/02 – New York, NY @ City Winery New York

11/03 – Alexandria, VA @ The Birchmere

11/04 – Raleigh, NC @ The Pour House