Sixpence None The Richer Announce First Original Lineup Tour In Over 20 Years
Sixpence None The Richer’s signature hit “Kiss Me” has been enjoying a resurgence lately thanks to the usual TikTok bringback situation, and now the band itself is coming back too. The post-Sundays Christian jangle-pop act just announced the “We Are Love” 25th Anniversary Tour, their first outing with the original lineup of Leigh Nash, Matt Slocum, Dale Baker, and Justin Cary in more than 20 years. The band is also promising new music this fall to coincide with the tour.
“I am beyond grateful to be making new music with my bandmates again and cannot wait to bring it to our longtime fans and new ones as well!” Nash says in a press release. Slocum adds, “I would say that making new Sixpence music has felt like picking up where we left off close to 20 years ago, but everyone in this band has grown and become better musicians, better writers, better performers, and we are making better music as a result. I’m really excited to share that with old and new fans alike!”
Last year the band released new single “The Tide” under the name Leigh Nash & Sixpence None The Richer. Hear that below, where you’ll also find the tour dates.
TOUR DATES:
10/10 – Knoxville, TN @ Yee-Haw
10/11 – Alpharetta, GA @ Wire & Wood
10/12 – Birmingham, AL @ Workplay
10/13 – Memphis, TN @ Lafayette’s Music Room
10/14 – Kansas City, MO @ Knuckleheads Saloon
10/15 – Wichita, KS @ Wave
10/16 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Resonant Head
10/17 – Dallas, TX @ The Kessler Theater
10/18 – New Braunfels, TX @ Gruene Hall
10/19 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
10/20 – New Orleans, LA @ The Parish – HOB
10/22 – Lexington, KY @ The Burl
10/23 – Indianapolis, IL @ The Vogue
10/24 – Ann Arbor, MI @ The Ark
10/25 – Chicago, IL @ City Winery Chicago
10/26 – St. Louis, MO @ City Winery St. Louis
10/27 – Nashville, TN @ Exit/In
10/28 – Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar
10/29 – Pittsburgh, PA @ City Winery Pittsburgh
10/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ City Winery Philadelphia
11/01 – Boston, MA @ City Winery Boston
11/02 – New York, NY @ City Winery New York
11/03 – Alexandria, VA @ The Birchmere
11/04 – Raleigh, NC @ The Pour House