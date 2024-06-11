A posthumous Justin Townes Earle album is on the way. Two months from now New West Records will release ALL IN: Unreleased & Rarities (The New West Years), a collection featuring 12 previously unreleased recordings and six never-before-heard songs from the beloved singer-songwriter’s final years. The liner notes were written by his widow Jenn Marie Earle, who has been taking Jason Isbell to task lately for his handling of her late husband’s memory. The package also includes new reminiscences by Black Wilkins and ALL IN co-producers Adam Bednarik and Kim Buie.

Jenn Marie shared this statement:

Justin wanted to be known for his writing. He began two books that all of us wish he’d had the time to finish. What we are left with is nothing short of extraordinary. He took his time, he poured his pain and heart into his writing, into his human experience. Justin left a mark on many thousands of people worldwide. We will forever be able to delve into and learn so much from what he created, how he held himself in this world, how he soared, and how he fell. There are so many deeply profound aspects of Justin Townes Earle for his loved ones and fans alike to embrace for all time.

Our first taste of ALL IN is JTE’s cover of the Fleetwood Mac classic “Dreams.” Grab some Ocean Spray and listen below via Joshua Black Wilkins’ music video.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Cold Comfort (Unreleased demo for The Saint of Lost Causes)”

02 “Already Gone (Unreleased demo for The Saint of Lost Causes)”

03 “I Know You (Unreleased demo for The Saint of Lost Causes)”

04 “Troubled Eyes (Unreleased demo for The Saint of Lost Causes)”

05 “Lonely Mornings (Unreleased demo for The Saint of Lost Causes)”

06 “All or Nothing (Unreleased demo for The Saint of Lost Causes)”

07 “If I Was The Devil (Unreleased Demo for Kids in the Street)”

08 “Champagne Corolla (Live on Steve Earle’s Hardcore Troubadour Radio Show on SiriusXM)”

09 “So Different Blues (Live on Steve Earle’s Hardcore Troubadour Radio Show on SiriusXM)”

10 “Dreams (Fleetwood Mac cover/Unreleased bonus track from The Saint of Lost Causes)”

11 “Rocket 88 (Jackie Brenston & Ike Turner cover/Unreleased bonus track from The Saint of Lost Causes)”

12 “The Saint of Lost Causes (Unreleased demo for The Saint of Lost Causes – a work in progress)”

13 “Appalachian Nightmare (Unreleased demo for The Saint of Lost Causes)”

14 “Appalachian Nightmare (Album version from The Saint of Lost Causes)”

15 “Over Alameda (Unreleased Demo for The Saint of Lost Causes)”

16 “Over Alameda (Album version from The Saint of Lost Causes)”

17 “Glory Days (From Dead Man’s Town: A Tribute to Born in the U.S.A.)”

18 “Far From Me (From Broken Hearts & Dirty Windows: Songs of John Prine)”

19 “Graceland (Bonus track from Kids in the Street, limited 7-inch release)”

ALL IN: Unreleased & Rarities (The New West Years) is out 8/9 via New West.