The synthy, poppy, gothy Belarusian post-punk band Molchat Doma are like an Eastern European Depeche Mode, so of course they’re signed to Sacred Bones. New album Belaya Polosa is coming in October, preceded today by lead single “Son.” A note from Molchat Doma:

“Son” was written before each group member experienced significant life changes, including a move to a new and unfamiliar country. It reflects the destruction of everything once familiar. The video aims to capture the emotion of leaving for the unknown, knowing there is no return to your old life.

Watch director Bryan M. Ferguson’s “Son” video below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Ты Же Не Знаешь Кто Я / Ty Zhe Ne Znaesh Kto Ya”

02 “Колесом / Kolesom”

03 “Сон / Son”

04 “Белая Полоса / Belaya Polosa”

05 “Безнадежный Вальс / Beznadezhniy Waltz”

06 “Черные Цветы / Chernye Cvety”

07 “III”

08 “Не Вдвоем / Ne Vdvoem”

09 “Я Так Устал / Ya Tak Ustal”

10 “Зимняя / Zimnyaya”

Belaya Polosa is out 9/6 via Sacred Bones.