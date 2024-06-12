As someone who’s no stranger to wallowing in despair, Lines has a new perspective that he hopes to make clear to melanchole devotees, especially young ones, who are figuring out their paths to emotional wellness: “Many of our issues trace back to social ills, but there are a lot of things we have to take responsibility for. We have to take responsibility for how we interact with others, talk to people, et cetera. It can be hard to put that in perspective in the throes of depression, but we can think about our own involvement in social dynamics more.” By no means is it a “bootstraps” message, but a more sober, adult view: that people will be challenging, and emotions will complicate everything. That society’s present structures exacerbate those feelings, but we all have some role to play in our well-being and we owe it to ourselves, and our peers, to show up for that role.

For such a heady, didactic message, last chance to see still manages to accomplish a lot musically while reflecting on the greater existential concerns that weigh on Lines today. The title refers to the 1989 BBC radio documentary and book by Douglas Adams and Mark Cawardine cataloging near-extinction species across the globe and reflecting on anthropogenically accelerating extinctions. In a place like his home New Zealand, an island country with magnificent biodiversity, Lines has watched changes in conservation policy and bird habitat throw his communities into a fit; Lines presently laments the country’s rightward turn and their embrace of mining, an industry that historically stops in New Zealand for brief periods and leaves without sufficient remediation because the yields will always be stronger in neighboring Australia. As Lines watches Wellington change around him, he refines his songwriting and his practice to reflect the world he hopes to build in a city where the music industry is also, in his experience, narrow and desiccated.

Beyond sharing more positive, uplifting messages than on melanchole, Lines intends for last chance to see to serve as a template for other DIY musicians. “I am sending out an instruction manual because I think this is imitable,” Lines notes. “I know people have been inspired to create [after listening to my music], and I wanted to create an instruction manual on how to do so in a grander scale than melanchole. This is what happens when you buckle down and don’t pay attention to the false pressures of the industry.”

As for the surprise drop, Lines’ reason is simple: he doesn’t like press cycles. As a practitioner of indie rock, in particular, Lines resents long rollouts. “I’m trying to avoid recreating patterns of behavior that I see in music that I don’t understand why anyone would even do it,” he says. “These insane rollouts with lots and lots of videos and lots and lots of attention being put on a bunch of different things — you’re being pulled in all kinds of ways. They want you to watch this, then this, then this. I’m not a pop musician, I don’t really want to engage in any marketing tactics. Just as few as I can. That’s always how I’ve wanted to do it. When I see independent musicians trying to recreate these marketing campaigns, it blows my mind. I can’t wrap my head around it. I just want to hear the music.”

Lines acknowledges that he’s in a unique situation: With one album that is growing exponentially more viral under his belt, he has an audience and some income that keep him relevant and afloat. Lines is not seeking to make a huge splash with this album; he’s making a more modest aesthetic statement that he hopes his fans will try and, ultimately, support. As he’s worked on last chance to see, he’s maintained a label relationship with Danger Collective, who reached out to him in the years following melanchole’s modest but sturdy early niche success, and the freedom that the label has offered him plus the support they’ve offered with melanchole represses and related merchandise has helped subsidize Lines’ meticulous process.

That said, he is a firm believer that everyone has the potential to thrive doing it themselves, even without formal instruction, as long as they’re curious, willing to synthesize their interests, and patient with their gradual improvement process. last chance to see is the product of profound dedication not only to DIY but to an almost athletic level of self-improvement. To Lines, he did it all just to make sure he made an album he’d be willing to hear himself and enjoy.

With a new album out there, Lines has his sights on touring, a major departure from his longtime disinterest in live performance. He explains it’s practical: if he’s going to be a professional musician, he needs to share his craft in a live setting much like other DIY idols figured out how to. He recently saw longtime favorite Jai Paul in Melbourne and admires how he focuses on delivering a captivating vocal performance while his band, composed of friends and longtime collaborators like Fabiana Palladino, deliver an arrangement of Paul’s idiosyncratic instrumentals that fits the live experience. It will take a long time for Lines to figure out how to make that happen, but he’s anxious to try it out.

In the meantime, Lines has a longtime vision for himself as a producer, helping other rising musicians achieve the DIY vision with his equipment in an accessible, low-cost space. As Lines sees it, the studios in Wellington seem like little factories with nice microphones, nice preamps, and in-house mixing and mastering that is by-the-book, leaving little room for collaboration or experimentation, all while costing artists a fortune. That model may work for some, but there’s a middle class of boundary-pushing creatives who have little room in Wellington.

Wherever last chance to see takes Lines, it’s clear that he has no expectations and feels little pressure. He’s been grateful for the support for melanchole all these years, but as he’s grown up, he’s remade himself as an artist and plans to demonstrate that under this salvia palth moniker. In a world where viral success can lead young artists to exploitative contracts and dead-ends, Lines has maintained complete control of his project and his presence. It’s anomalous, but if last chance to see has proven anything, it’s that this deliberate approach can lead to an extraordinary creation. It’s a sustainable practice in an era of disposable talent.