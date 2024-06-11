Norwegian indie-pop veteran Sondre Lerche is readying a 20th anniversary reissue of his album Two Way Monologue. You know what that means: previously unreleased bonus tracks! In fact, two of the songs, “You Are Impossible” and “September Something,” had never even been recorded until Lerche Taylor’s-Versioned them into existence for this release. The former is out today along with the reissue announcement, and Lerche has this to say about it:

I believe this was another one that I wrote and recorded in my new apartment, trying to come up with a few more songs for the album, in January 2003. For some reason I never played this one for my band or my producers, and it remained forgotten by all, even myself. When I recently found it on a dusty CD-R, it was the first time I got to experience hearing one of my own songs without having any recollection of writing it. It was quite the strange sensation. But more importantly: I quite liked it! I chose to leave the “You Are Impossible” lyrics exactly as they were, and sang the song at the best of my 2024 abilities. I don’t understand all the words, or even all the melodic leaps and transitions 2003 me chose to make, but I stand by that guy. My voice has changed and hearing it on the 2003 demo — and pretty much all of Two Way Monologue — I was struck by how polite, gentle and bird-like I sounded back then. It was another strange time in my life. I can never go back, but I am more than happy and proud to revisit.

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

SIDE A:

01 “Love You”

02 “Track You Down”

03 “On The Tower”

04 “Two Way Monologue”

SIDE B:

05 “Days That Are Over”

06 “Wet Ground”

07 “Counter Spark”

08 “It’s Over”

SIDE C:

09 “Stupid Memory”

10 “It’s Too Late”

11 “It’s Our Job”

12 “Maybe You’re Gone”

SIDE D (VINYL BONUS TRACKS):

13 “You Are Impossible”

14 “September Something”

15 “Rejection #5 (2002 Demo)”

16 “Weakest Spot”

DIGITAL ONLY (BONUS TRACKS):

17 “Days That Are Over (2002 Casio Version)”

18 “It’s Our Job (2002 Home Demo)”

19 “You Are Impossible (2003 Home Demo)”

20 “Two Way Monologue (2002 Solo Demo)”

The Two Way Monologue reissue is out 10/11.