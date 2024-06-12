Glasgow’s own Nightshift announced their new album Homosapien last month with the release of the post-punky art-pop track “Crystal Ball.” They’re following it today with “Phone,” a gorgeous, gracefully complex midtempo track laced with violin by Ray Aggs of Shopping/Sacred Paws/R.AGGS. “I need to be alone/ Don’t call me on the phone,” sings Eothen Stearn, complicating her sentiment later in the verse: “I need you to come here/ To take away my fear.”

Stearn shared this statement explaining the song:

Kind of channeling Robyn with separating the words phonetically on her “Honey” album. Having my ex and former long term partner of 9 years play on the track with the two instruments singled out at the end like call and response felt important and like a phone call. Or like a reprise. Used to hear Ray play fiddle in the flat all the time, so was a nice echo of that instrument presence and absence. Also has a bit of a chamber orchestra and the recent trend of putting more generic pop music to soloed out strings.

Pick up “Phone” below.

Homosapien is out 7/26 on Trouble In Mind. Pre-order it here.