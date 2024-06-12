Melvins’ Dale Crover Announces New Album Glossolalia Feat. Tom Waits, Kim Thayil, Ty Segall, Rob Crow, & More

New Music June 12, 2024 2:08 PM By Chris DeVille

Melvins’ Dale Crover Announces New Album Glossolalia Feat. Tom Waits, Kim Thayil, Ty Segall, Rob Crow, & More

New Music June 12, 2024 2:08 PM By Chris DeVille

Melvins man Dale Crover is about to drop his third solo album, though he’s far from alone on the record with a guest list like this one. Glossolalia, set for release in September, features contributions from Soundgarden’s Kim Thayil (“I Quit” and “Rings”), Ty Segall (“Spoiled Daisies” and “I Waited Forever”), Pinback’s Rob Crow (“Don’t Worry About It,” “Rings,” and “I Waited Forever”), and none other than Tom Waits speaking in tongues on the title track.

Today we hear lead single “Doug Yuletide,” which Crover describes as “vampire-story ‘Venus In Furs.'” It’s the kind of grungy/poppy, chugging/swaggering rock track I’d expect to hear on a Queens Of The Stone Age album or even Stone Temple Pilots (complimentary). This one features guitar from Altamont’s Dan Southwick, who also appears on “Punchy.” Watch the Alicia Kasai-directed video below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Glossolalia”
02 “Doug Yuletide”
03 “I Quit”
04 “Blow’d Up”
05 “Rings”
06 “Jane”
07 “I Waited Forever”
08 “Don’t Worry About It”
09 “Spoiled Daisies”
10 “Kitten Knife”
11 “Punchy”

Glossolalia is out 9/13 via Joyful Noise. Pre-order it here.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

The Curious Case Of The Underselling Arena Tours

2 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Taylor Swift’s “Shake It Off”

3 days ago 0

Roger Daltrey Is Pissed That Concertgoers Can Look Up His Recent Setlists: “The Internet’s Ruined The Live Shows For Me”

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest