Melvins’ Dale Crover Announces New Album Glossolalia Feat. Tom Waits, Kim Thayil, Ty Segall, Rob Crow, & More

Melvins man Dale Crover is about to drop his third solo album, though he’s far from alone on the record with a guest list like this one. Glossolalia, set for release in September, features contributions from Soundgarden’s Kim Thayil (“I Quit” and “Rings”), Ty Segall (“Spoiled Daisies” and “I Waited Forever”), Pinback’s Rob Crow (“Don’t Worry About It,” “Rings,” and “I Waited Forever”), and none other than Tom Waits speaking in tongues on the title track.

Today we hear lead single “Doug Yuletide,” which Crover describes as “vampire-story ‘Venus In Furs.'” It’s the kind of grungy/poppy, chugging/swaggering rock track I’d expect to hear on a Queens Of The Stone Age album or even Stone Temple Pilots (complimentary). This one features guitar from Altamont’s Dan Southwick, who also appears on “Punchy.” Watch the Alicia Kasai-directed video below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Glossolalia”

02 “Doug Yuletide”

03 “I Quit”

04 “Blow’d Up”

05 “Rings”

06 “Jane”

07 “I Waited Forever”

08 “Don’t Worry About It”

09 “Spoiled Daisies”

10 “Kitten Knife”

11 “Punchy”

Glossolalia is out 9/13 via Joyful Noise. Pre-order it here.