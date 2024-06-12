Enumclaw, the Tacoma indie rock Band To Watch, have signed to Run For Cover Records. The esteemed RFC will release Enumclaw’s new album Home In Another Life at the end of August. There are some real vulnerable song titles on this one including “I’m Scared I’ll End Up All Alone,” “I Still Feel Bad About Masturbation,” and “Fall Came Too Soon And Now I Wanna Throw Up.”

Today we’re treated to lead single “Change,” which features some stellar ’90s-esque rhythm guitar and one of the most expressive vocal performances yet from Aramis Johnson. The song arrives with a video by John C. Peterson, which you can watch below along with the mini-documentary “A Working Band Abroad.”

TRACKLIST:

01 “I’m Scared I’ll End Up All Alone”

02 “Not Just Yet”

03 “Sink”

04 “Spots”

05 “I Still Feel Bad About Masturbation”

06 “Haven’t Seen The Family In A While, I’m Sorry”

07 “Grocery Store”

08 “Change”

09 “Fall Came Too Soon And Now I Wanna Throw Up”

10 “This Light Of Mine”

11 “I Want Somethings For Myself”

Home In Another Life is out 8/30 via Run For Cover. Pre-order it here.