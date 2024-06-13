Avey Tare – “Vampire Tongues” (Feat. Panda Bear)

This is not an Animal Collective song; this is a song that just so happens to feature Animal Collective bandmates. Avey Tare, aka AnCo’s Dave Portner, has enlisted Panda Bear (Noah Lennox) for a new single called “Vampire Tongues.”

“Vampire Tongues” is an upbeat synthpop number that, like many of the best Animal Collective tunes, feels at once hopeful and a bit unsettling. There’s a skittering drum machine beat, a beefy bass line, and some eerie vocal harmonies. Here’s what Avey Tare said about it in a press release:

Right now the basic process of making music is more important to me than any outcome. It’s a process of learning. Collaboration is as much about learning from someone as it is creating something with someone. There’s a nice surprise element. I wonder, what is this person going to do with this idea? Where is this song going to go when someone else is guiding the ship? I’m doing the research. Here’s me attempting to learn something from my old friend Noah.

Hear the song below.