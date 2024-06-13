Refused Frontman Recovering From “Massive Heart Attack,” Tomorrow’s Show Canceled

The Swedish punk band Refused were supposed to play Stockholm’s Rosendal Garden Party festival. The gig would’ve been their first in four years, and it was billed as “their last festival gig in Sweden. Ever.” That set has now been cancelled, as Refused frontman Dennis Lyxzén recuperates from what he calls “a massive heart attack.”

On his Instagram today, Dennis Lyxzén posted a photo of himself in a hospital bed, writing that he suffered a heart attack in his hotel this morning: “It’s was extremely painful and wildly scary… Under the circumstances I feel ok. Sore and tired and really shook up.” Lyxzén says that the show’s cancellation is “a complete bummer” and adds, “The good news is that with medication I can get back to my rocking self hopefully sooner than later.” Here’s what he’s written:

So this morning I had a massive heart attack at my hotel room. It’s was extremely painful and wildly scary. Thanks the the wonderful doctors and nurses at the Uppsala hospital I’m still around to fight another day. Under the circumstances I feel ok. Sore and tired and really shook up. I real really hate cancelling show but the doctor said no rock for a couple of weeks. Which means that the @refused show at @rosendalgardenparty is not happening.

A complete bummer as I was really looking forward to it. But hopefully I/we will be able to make up to you soon. The good news is that with medication I can get back to my rocking self hopefully sooner than later. Life is weird and precious. Take care of each and tell your loved ones that you love them.

Dennis Lyxzén has always been a complete animal onstage. In Refused and in other projects like the (International) Noise Conspiracy, he throws himself around with total abandon. He’s only 51. Here’s hoping he gets well soon.