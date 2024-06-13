R.E.M. Reiterate That They Won’t Reunite: “It’d Never Be As Good”

R.E.M., who officially broke up in 2011, recently sat down with CBS Mornings‘ Anthony Mason to give their first group interview in nearly 30 years. Michael Stipe, Bill Berry, Peter Buck, and Mike Mills remain on good terms, but the tour haven’t performed together since their Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction in 2007. Talking to Mason, they said that they’re never, ever getting back together.

“At that point there wasn’t anything we could agree on, really, musically,” Buck said of their decision to break up. “What kind of music, how to record it, are we going to go on tour, you know? We could barely agree on where to go to dinner. And now, we can just agree on where to go to dinner.”

Stipe chimed in: “We’re also here to tell the tale, and we’re sitting at the same table together with deep admiration and … lifelong friendship. A lot of people that do this can’t claim that.”

Things really began to shift for R.E.M. in 1995, when Berry suffered a brain aneurysm and collapsed onstage during a show. Though he recovered and kept performing for a bit, he semi-retired in 1997, leaving his bandmates to reluctantly continue as a three-piece. “Of course I [had second thoughts about quitting],” Berry said, fighting back tears. “That was a weird time for me, and I made it weird for these guys too.”

Berry continued: “That thing in Switzerland — brain aneurysm — and successful surgery. It may have lowered my energy level, and I just didn’t have the drive I once did… I didn’t regret [leaving the band] at the time, but I sort of regretted it a little later.”

Mason later asked what it’d take to make a proper R.E.M. reunion happen. “A comet,” Mills said with a laugh. “Superglue,” Berry added.

“It’d never be as good,” Buck said.

R.E.M. can toast to their legendary run tonight in New York, where they’re being inducted into the Songwriters Hall Of Fame. See the full interview below; their comments about the breakup begin around the 4:30 mark.