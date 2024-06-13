I have never heard a Def Leppard song and thought to myself that it could really use a Tom Morello solo, but maybe that means I just lack vision. On paper, the combination of Def Lep and Rage Against the Machine axe-wrecker Morello seems truly random. You could maybe argue that Leppard songs like “Rocket” foreshadowed RATM’s rap-rock hybrid, but that would probably be a stretch. One thing that Def Lep and Morello have in common, however, is a love of ’70s rock. You can hear that at work in their new song together.

Today, Def Leppard released their new one-off single “Just Like 73.” As the title implies, it’s an homage to early-’70s glam, and it’s got the big drums to prove it. Tom Morello chimes in with a guitar solo, and it mostly fits. In a statement, Def Leppard singer Joe Elliott says, “It encapsulates a time that burned deep into our DNA. We wanted to celebrate that very important and glorious time.” Morello adds, “I had a blast rocking a solo on ‘Just Like 73.’ I played ‘Rock Of Ages’ in my college cover band almost 40 years ago, and here Def Leppard are still killing it in stadiums with a brand new tune that’s one of their best.” Check it out below.

