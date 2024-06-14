American rock veteran Joan As Police Woman has been making music for three decades and has performed with artists like Lou Reed, Rufus Wainwright, Damon Albarn, John Cale, and more. Today, she announced her tenth studio album Lemons, Limes And Orchids. The lead single “Long For Ruin” is out now.

“This song refers to the human race’s seemingly willful move away from ourselves,” Joan Wasser said. “Away from our interest in listening, in finding commonalities and compassion, communication and love. We seem intent on destroying ourselves. We seem unwilling to share resources. We seem to have turned away from ourselves and in turn each other.”

About Lemons, Limes And Orchids, she added, “I was ready to make an album that truly featured my voice. The basics were recorded like they used to be — with me singing live along with the band. My good friend told me this is the sexiest album I’ve ever made. Honestly, I think she’s right.”

It features Meshell Ndegeocello on bass, Chris Bruce (Seal, Trevor Horn, Alanis Morisette) on guitar, Daniel Mintseris (St. Vincent, David Byrne, Elvis Costello & The Imposters) on keys, and Parker Kindred (Jeff Buckley, Liam Gallagher) and Otto Hauser alternating on drums. It’s her first release since 2021’s The Solution Is Restless. Check out “Long For Ruin” below.

Lemons, Limes And Orchids is out 9/20 on Play It Again Sam.