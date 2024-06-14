Tommy Richman – “Devil Is A Lie”

New Music June 14, 2024 12:00 AM By Danielle Chelosky

Tommy Richman – “Devil Is A Lie”

New Music June 14, 2024 12:00 AM By Danielle Chelosky

Last month, Tommy Richman went from being virtually unknown to reaching #2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with the viral hit “Million Dollar Baby,” mostly thanks to TikTok. Now, he’s releasing “Devil Is A Lie.”

Fame hasn’t been peachy for the 24-year-old musician; though he’s on Brent Faiyaz’s label, Richman received harsh criticism from Funkmaster Flex, who spent a good deal of radio time earlier this week ranting about “Million Dollar Baby” and describing it as “garbage.” Hopefully he likes this new one better.

@tommyrichmanWe ready.♬ original sound – Tommy Richman

Danielle Chelosky Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

The Curious Case Of The Underselling Arena Tours

3 days ago 0

Seth Meyers’ 8G Band Is Being Laid Off

3 days ago 0

Model For Duran Duran’s Iconic Rio Cover Finally Identified

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest