The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

Charli XCX - "I think about it all the time"

One of my closest hometown friends, who I’ve known since the sixth grade, had a baby two weeks ago. For two people who spent so many of our formative years attached at the hip, our lifestyles differ immensely: She has a husband and owns a house with a pool in the suburbs. I share my Brooklyn apartment with a roommate I met online. Photos of my friend holding her newborn look so natural; she was meant for this. Am I meant for this?



There’s been a lot of great media dissecting the experience of deciding whether or not to become a mother, but none of it seems to cut to the chase quite like “I think about it all the time.” Here’s Charli XCX: a successful woman with a successful fiancé, who doesn’t go home to sleep because she’s busy dancing to her own music. She seems to have it all – but can you have it all at the expense of what you’ve been told is life’s greatest joy? Can life’s greatest joy be truly joyful at the expense of your freedom? Charli doesn’t know. None of us know. And we’ll all be thinking about it all the time. —Abby