Sparks Unearth Lost Music Video For Their Mysterious Protégé Noël’s 1979 Jam “Dancing Is Dangerous”

Back in 1979, a mysterious singer by the name of Noël released a disco album called Is There More To Life Than Dancing? It was entirely written and produced by brothers Ron and Russell Mael, otherwise known as the cult-beloved pop band Sparks, just after Sparks teamed with disco overlord Giorgio Moroder on their own dance pivot No. 1 In Heaven.

Little is known about who Noël is and how she ended up working with the Mael brothers. But Sparks brought Noël back into the spotlight this year, releasing 45th anniversary reissues of Is There More To Life Than Dancing? and No. 1 In Heaven for Record Store Day. Today, as the Noël album hits streaming services, they’ve also dug up a music video for the Noël single “Dancing Is Dangerous.” It was directed by Micky Dolenz of the Monkees, and you can watch it below, where you’ll also find the full Is There More To Life Than Dancing? LP.

Is There More To Life Than Dancing? is out now via Lil Beethoven.