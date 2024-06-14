Alison Moyet came to fame as half of the early ’80s hit-making duo Yazoo (Yaz here in the States) alongside former Depeche Mode/future Erasure dude Vince Clarke. Forty years ago, she launched a successful solo career, a milestone she’s celebrating today with the announcement of new album Key.

Key finds Moyet, who recently graduated from Brighton University with a BA in Fine Art Printmaking, reworking singles, fan favorites, and deep cuts from across her solo career. The album also includes two brand new songs — one of which, “Such Small Ale,” is out today. “I wanted to take the opportunity to look at the trajectory of the past four decades and explore songs that, in their original form, were never fully realised or have had their relevance to me altered by time,” Moyet says in a press release.

Moyet has also launched a podcast called 40 Moyet Moments. Below, hear “Such Small Ale” as well as the Key version of Moyet’s hit “All Cried Out.”

TRACKLIST:

01 “Where Hides Sleep”

02 “All Cried Out”

03 “Such Small Ale”

04 “All Signs Of Life”

05 “Can’t Say It Like I Mean It”

06 “Fire”

07 “Filigree”

08 “The Impervious Me”

09 “More”

10 “Is This Love?”

11 “Tongue Tied”

12 “My Right Arm”

13 “So Am I”

14 “My Best Day”

15 “World Without End”

16 “This House”

17 “Love Resurrection”

18 “You Don’t Have To Go”

Key is out 10/4 via Motley Music/Cooking Vinyl.