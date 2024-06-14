In 1999, Mariah Carey, one of the biggest stars on the planet, released Rainbow, the album that included big hits like “Heartbreaker” with Jay-Z and “Thank God I Found You” with Joe and 98 Degrees. Today, Carey has released a 25th-anniversary version of Rainbow, including newly recorded track that radically reinvents one of the album tracks.

“Rainbow (Interlude)” appeared near the end of Rainbow, and it’s a short, spacey zone-out that she co-wrote and co-produced with Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis. On Twitter, Carey calls that song “a dream-like interlude that I felt was a hopeful ending to an emotional roller-coaster ride.” Now, she’s worked with house producer David Morales to reimagine that interlude as a huge, bouncy disco jam that now sounds like a readymade Pride anthem. Check it out below.

Rainbow: 25th Anniversary Expanded Edition is out now on Columbia/Legacy.