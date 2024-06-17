Themes of loss, grief, and death hang heavy over DSU. “Don’t hang up the phone/ I love you to death” on “Black Hair.” “Pariah kid/ Lost in a game” on “Sorry.” “Don’t take a trip/ Don’t let me down/ I know/ I’m hollow” on “Hollow.” These are all familiar feelings for someone trapped in suburban young adulthood. Giannascoli is deft at concealing whether the songs are based on true stories or original poetry, taking you into places that are both dreamlike and uncannily recognizable.

Another miraculous aspect of DSU is that it was recorded entirely on Giannascoli’s laptop. There’s nothing wrong with GarageBand — see fellow acolytes Grimes and Steve Lacy — but the overdubs and textures he manifests across the record are truly impressive. Listen to “Icehead”’s muffled drums that sound like they’re being recorded in a dumpster, or the jazz fusion-esque bass of “Promise.” On later Alex G albums his utilization of professional studios is similarly top-notch, but in his home-recorded comfort zone, he has a mastery of the comfy emotions associated with intimate, heartfelt music.

The exploration that would mark his later records begins here. The plain statement on “Skipper” about Dave needing a bag morphing into “Hope”’s “Saw some people crying that night/ Yeah, Fentanyl took a few lives from our life.” Or “Hollow”’s vocals being backed by Emily Yacina before years later doing the chorus for “Southern Sky.” This kind of symbolic turning point for an artist’s discography heralds their music as one of true note–the kind that can be divided into eras, where fans argue what period is their best.

This relatable liminality is why DSU — and broadly, Alex G — have become so loved. Giannascoli was molded in the touring circuit, the houses of Rochester and State College and Richmond nursing his talent, helping him find the exact formula to grip so many hearts. The musical growth landscape has become so different in the 10 years since DSU, its evolution broadly occurring online, yet those roots have blossomed even within technological shifts, as you can’t throw a stone on Bandcamp without coming across one of the progeny of Alex G. Just as he and his generation were students of Elliott Smith, he himself has become the Elliott Smith for Gen Z, and the cycle continues.

“Boy,” the closer, may be the most poignant statement Giannascoli has ever made on record. It’s a declaration of change and growth, laid bare and without metaphor. The lyric “I am not the boy you knew” is particularly profound — one of those lines that clearly comes from somewhere deep and personal for the artist but can mean so many things to so many different listeners. It’s easy to imagine Alex G’s sizable trans fan base hearing themselves reflected back in that one.

The personal reason for writing this anniversary is that the young author attended one of Alex’s first Ohio shows, and what serendipity to be in the presence of greatness like that in its incubation. It’s the perfect encapsulation of what DSU represents to so many. The familial, cozy feeling of being around ones that you love; the sense of going into the unknown, trying new things, being vulnerable. DSU touches on all those intimacies, ones that are intensely personal yet universally recognized.