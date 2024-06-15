Members Of Duran Duran, Roxy Music, Boney M, & M People Receive King’s Birthday Honors

Earlier this week, the model for Duran Duran’s Rio cover was finally identified. On Friday, the band’s frontman Simon Le Bon made an MBE in the King’s Birthday Honors, along with Heather Small of M People and Liz Pemberton-Mitchell of Boney M.

Roxy Music guitarist Phil Manzanera and British soul singer-songwriter Rebecca Ferguson were also awarded OBE. Le Bon stated he was “beyond thrilled and surprised.” He continued:

It is fitting that the honor has been awarded not just for my role in music, but also for the work I’ve been fortunate to be involved with outside the band for some of the causes I believe in. To name but two of them, I hope this moment helps to raise awareness for the Blue Marine Foundation and the importance of their conservation work, and for Centrepoint.