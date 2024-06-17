Yoni Wolf’s indie rock project WHY? will return this summer with their new album The Well I Fell Into. They’re following up its lead single “The Letters, Etc.” with another one called “G-dzillah G’dolah.”

“G-dzillah G’dolah” begins with a spare instrumental — some plunky keys, a minimal upright bass — as Wolf consults some higher power. “G-dzillah/ It’s tearing me up/ You’re burning me down/ And my whole damn town,” he sings in his upper register. But nobody can explain the song better than Wolf himself, so here’s what he said about it in a press release:

Here, we come to a moment of doubt about the doubt. In an airplane, flying to meet his love after not seeing her for some time, our guy feels small and helpless at the prospect of the impending engagement. In her absence, he has reconstructed her into a towering monster within his affections; a G-dzillah G’dolah— the ultimate God shadow baddie. He assures her that when they see each other, they will ‘make it right,’ but it’s clear he’s only grasping at tatters of the past. He can feel it, she’s slipping away. He’s supremely intimidated and hates himself for losing her in the first place. The song is entirely spoken from thirty thousand feet up in anticipation of the meeting, so as listeners we are left without resolution or report after the fact.

Watch the Scott Fredette-directed music video for “G-dzillah G’dolah” below.

The Well I Fell Into is out 8/2 on WHY?’s own Waterlines label.