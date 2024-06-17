Lilacs & Champagne, the production duo of Grails’ Alex Hall and Emil Amos, are getting ready to release their first new album in almost a decade. Out next month, Fantasy World is the follow-up to 2015’s Midnight Features Vol. 2: Made Flesh. A new single called “Evil Has No Boundaries” is out today.

While Lilacs & Champagne first became known for their warped hip-hop and dub beats, Fantasy World references experimental industrial pioneers like Negativland and Severed Heads. “Evil Has No Boundaries” is a psychedelic sound collage that, rather than serving as a foundation, demands attention on its own. Listen to it below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Ill Gotten Gains”

02 “Rude Dream”

03 “Fantasy Land”

04 “Melissa”

05 “Betraying Yourself”

06 “Ready Rubbed Blue”

07 “Evil Has No Boundaries”

08 “No More Sherry”

09 “Gentle Man”

10 “Leprotic Phantasies”

11 “144 York Way”

12 “Last Frontier”

13 “Dr. Why”

14 “Ordinary Man”

Fantasy World is out 7/19 via Temporary Residence.