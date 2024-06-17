Stevie Nicks Confirms Fleetwood Mac Are Done

Fleetwood Mac had one of the greatest, most storied runs of any rock band in history, and that run is now over. In 2022, longtime Fleetwood Mac singer and keyboardist Christine McVie died suddenly at the age of 79. Now, McVie’s bandmate Stevie Nicks has confirmed that the band simply will not continue without her.

In a recent interview, Stevie Nicks tells Mojo, “Without Christine, no can do. There is no chance of putting Fleetwood Mac back together in any way. Without her, it just couldn’t work.”

Fleetwood Mac famously fired longtime co-leader Lindsey Buckingham in 2018 and later that year he told Stereogum, “I just have to forgive them because it’s really just Stevie being so needy for a certain kind of attention and maybe not wanting to compete with the vitality that I have.” Nicks now says that Fleetwood Mac couldn’t operate even if Buckingham came back: “Even if I thought I could work with Lindsey again, he’s had some health problems. It’s not for me to say, but I’m not sure if Lindsey could do the kind of touring that Fleetwood Mac does, where you go out for a year and half. It’s so demanding.” (Buckingham had open heart surgery in 2019.)

In the Mojo interview, Nicks says that she performs Fleetwood Mac songs live and that she’s now focused on her solo career:

When I walk onstage, I couldn’t be prouder of my band. I mean, I would rather not be freed up from Fleetwood Mac, because of Christine. But I’m in a place where I can concentrate on my solo work. I can do anything I want now, and not have to worry about stopping and going back to Fleetwood Mac… Fleetwood Mac is all over my set. Now that there is no more Fleetwood Mac, that opens the door for me to do other songs, like “The Chain,” that I’ve never done [solo]. I will keep the music of Fleetwood Mac alive for as long as I can.

On Saturday, Nicks cancelled a show in Hershey, Pennsylvania at the last minute “due to illness in the band.” Her show tomorrow in Grand Rapids, IL is cancelled as well.

SHOW UPDATE: Regrettably, due to illness in the band, tonight’s performance is being postponed. Please hold on to your tickets. A new date will be announced soon. pic.twitter.com/2aUVajTGMD — Hershey Entertainment Venues (@HersheyEnt) June 15, 2024