Album Of The Week: O. WeirdOs

No band can be good at everything. O. don’t do lyrics, for one thing, so I can’t compliment their daring vulnerability or clever turns of phrase, save for the wordplay involved in calling their debut album WeirdOs and packaging it like a box of cereal. They also have no apparent regard for search engine optimization, though the period in the band name saves them from becoming impossible to locate on streaming services. Despite the Google-resistant branding, no band that kicks up the kind of racket heard on WeirdOs can really be hiding in plain sight. That’s a skill set O. have on lock: They make all kinds of invigorating noise, sounds that make you pause to wonder what exactly you’re hearing before you turn your brain back off and give yourself over to the chaos.

Joe Henwood plays baritone sax through a pedalboard full of effects, morphing the sound of his instrument in radical ways. Behind the drumkit, Tash Keary holds those experiments together and sometimes strategically lets them fall apart. It’s a configuration that has worked wonders for Sydney’s Party Dozen, but whereas that band’s music errs on the blown-out and apocalyptic side, O. wrangle myriad rhythms and textures into an exploratory expanse. Sometimes their music can be quite fiery, evoking sonic aggressors like Lightning Bolt or Death From Above 1979, but just as often it reminds me of late ‘90s and early 2000s hip-hop and electronic producers like DJ Shadow or Squarepusher.

O. have a pedigree. They hail from the Windmill Brixton scene in London that gave us brainy and explosive bands like black midi, Squid, and Black Country, New Road. In addition to an early residency at the Windmill, they’ve toured with black midi and Ireland’s similarly noisy Gilla Band. Their album is produced by Dan Carey, the go-to producer for this generation of UK post-punk acts, and released on his Speedy Wunderground label. The most reliable exporters of off-kilter indie music from London have thrown their weight behind these two.