In April, Fontaines D.C. announced their new album Romance, the follow-up to 2022’s Skinty Fia, and unleashed the gnarly lead single “Starburster.” Today, the Dublin post-punk crew is releasing the closing track, “Favourite,” which they debuted live in Brooklyn last month.

Whereas “Starburster” was the embodiment of a panic attack, “Favourite” encapsulates love. Bandleader Grian Chatten says it has “this never-ending sound to it, a continuous cycle from euphoria to sadness, two worlds spinning forever.” The tune is made all the more heartfelt paired with a music video of childhood footage of the five band members intertwined with clips from their recent trip to Madrid. Watch below.

Romance is out 8/23 on XL.