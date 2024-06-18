Fontaines D.C. – “Favourite”

New Music June 18, 2024 1:44 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Fontaines D.C. – “Favourite”

New Music June 18, 2024 1:44 PM By Danielle Chelosky

In April, Fontaines D.C. announced their new album Romance, the follow-up to 2022’s Skinty Fia, and unleashed the gnarly lead single “Starburster.” Today, the Dublin post-punk crew is releasing the closing track, “Favourite,” which they debuted live in Brooklyn last month.

Whereas “Starburster” was the embodiment of a panic attack, “Favourite” encapsulates love. Bandleader Grian Chatten says it has “this never-ending sound to it, a continuous cycle from euphoria to sadness, two worlds spinning forever.” The tune is made all the more heartfelt paired with a music video of childhood footage of the five band members intertwined with clips from their recent trip to Madrid. Watch below.

Romance is out 8/23 on XL.

Danielle Chelosky Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Stevie Nicks Confirms Fleetwood Mac Are Done

2 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Meghan Trainor’s “All About That Bass”

2 days ago 0

Watch All Four R.E.M. Members Perform Together For The First Time In 17 Years

6 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest