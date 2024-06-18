Justin Timberlake Arrested For DWI In The Hamptons

Police on Long Island have reportedly arrested Justin Timberlake and charged the star with driving while intoxicated or impaired. Police in Sag Harbor, New York pulled Timberlake over and took him into custody after he left the American Hotel in a gray BMW UT. Apparently, nobody was hurt. According to Page Six, Timberlake will be arraigned in court today. This appears to be the first time that the 43-year-old Timberlake has been arrested.

This spring, Timberlake released Everything I Said It Was, his first album in six years. Timberlake is currently in the midst of his Forget Tomorrow world tour. He played Miami’s Kaseya Center last Saturday, and he’s scheduled to perform at Chicago’s United Center on Friday.

UPDATE: According to Page Six, Timberlake refused a breathalyzer test, and the cop who arrested him “was so young that he didn’t even know” who Timberlake was. The source adds, “He didn’t recognize him or his name.” The officer was reportedly confused when Timberlake said, under his breath, that this arrest would ruin his tour, which is currently ongoing.