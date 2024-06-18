There are a whole lot of people in the fired-up Calgary band Crack Cloud — seven named in a press release, nine shown in the photo that you see above. Next month, Crack Cloud will release Red Mile, their third album and their first for new label Jagjaguwar. We’ve already posted lead single “Blue Kite,” and now they’ve also shared the new jam “The Medium.”

“The Medium” mostly goes for a giddy take on old-school Clash-style punk rock, complete with yobby British accent, at least until the string quartet comes in at the end. The lyrics riff on the entire idea of punk — a form of rebellion that’s not too difficult to turn into a money-making enterprise. Even with all that irony, it’s a restlessly sunny track, and it has a video to match. Band member Zach Choy co-directed the clip for “The Medium” with Aidan Pontarini, and it shoes all those cloudy crackers running around and having a great time. Watch it below.

Red Mile is out 7/26 on Jagjaguwar.