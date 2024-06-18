Ariana Grande Explains Why Her Voice Changed In Viral Interview Clip

Last week, Ariana Grande was a guest on Podcrushed, the podcast hosted by Penn Badgley, the actor who plays her love interest in her video for “The Boy Is Mine.” Badgley, like Grande, has a background as a teenage actor, and Grande addressed the recent disturbing behind-the-scenes revelations about Nickelodeon, the network that played a big role in her rise to fame. But that part of the interview wasn’t what caught the most attention. Instead, it was the moment where Grande’s voice suddenly changes.

There’s a moment in her Podcrushed interview where Ariana Grande’s voice suddenly goes into a high, whispery delivery. It’s not like she suddenly becomes a different person, but the shift is noticeable. When someone pointed that moment out on Twitter, it went viral, and there’s some speculation that she can’t shake the voice that she used in the upcoming Wicked movie.

this voice change is sending me 😭😭 regular Ariana was coming out for a second pic.twitter.com/58Q4e3jMcq — dylan ∞ ☼ (@dylanisunique) June 17, 2024

In a comment, Grande said that this was simply a voice-preserving technique that she’s “always” done: “habit (speaking like this for two years) and also vocal health 🙂 i intentionally change my vocal placement (high / low) often depending on how much singing i’m doing. i’ve always done this BYE.” There were some emojis in there, too.

ariana addresses the claims about her “voice change” pic.twitter.com/67pOzbI1y8 — ale ☀️ (@17POSITIONS) June 18, 2024

Grande’s video for “The Boy Is Mine” also had cameos from Brandy and Monica, whose gigantic 1998 hit had the same title. A new “Boy Is Mine” remix featuring Brandy and Monica is coming out on Friday.