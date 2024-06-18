Molina – “Scorpio”

New Music June 18, 2024 2:36 PM By Chris DeVille

The Danish-Chilean singer-songwriter-producer Molina has worked with ML Buch, and her new single “Scorpio” has a similarly surreal approach to CD-era high-tech pop. The track has an eerie vibe despite its sleek surfaces; Molina’s hypnotic yet slicing, dicing vocals are splattered with muck by Collider guitarist Troels Damgaard-Christensenl. “The song is about longing for something new in life!” she explains in a press release. “I wanted to create a slightly chaotic and energetic expression, where the vocal keeps everything afloat with help from the guitars, weaving in and out between melodies.” Listen below.

