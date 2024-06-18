Pharrell Williams became creative director of Louis Vuitton last year and used his first fashion show with the label to debut a new song from the reunited Clipse, his longtime friends and collaborators. Almost exactly a year later, another LV fashion show is underway in Paris, and another new Clipse song made its way into the production. This one, reportedly titled “Birds Don’t Sing,” includes some heartfelt lyrics about family, a mention of visiting Elon Musk in Texas, an orchestral string section, and a hook from John Legend, so not exactly what I’m looking for from Pusha T and No Malice. If the existence of new music means more Clipse shows will be scheduled, though, no one can be too upset. The song begins here at the 3:40 mark and continues for six minutes, or you can check it out below.