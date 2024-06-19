Watch Kamasi Washington’s Get Lit Short Film

News June 19, 2024 10:19 AM By Danielle Chelosky

Last month, Kamasi Washington released Fearless Movement, his first new album in six years. Today, the jazz musician is sharing a short film titled Get Lit for Juneteenth.

Get Lit was made with director Jenn Nkiru and stars Saul Williams, George Clinton, D Smoke, Willow Smith, Raphael Saadiq, Robert Glasper, and more. It was shot in LA’s Leimert Park, where Washington’s roots as a jazz musician began. The short film is an accompaniment to Fearless Movement, and it follows his 2019 short film As Told To G/D Thyself that served as a counterpart to his 2018 LP Heaven And Earth. Watch Get Lit below.

