We Are Winter’s Blue And Radiant Children is the new supergroup of Mat Ball (BIG|BRAVE), Efrim Manuel Menuck (Godspeed You! Black Emperor, Thee Silver Mt. Zion), and Jonathan Downs and Patch One (both Ada). Today, they’re announcing their debut album, No More Apocalypse Father, and releasing the title track.

The project began as just Ball and Menuck making music inspired by Montréal winters. “We’re honoring that idea of winter, when you come inside and your house is warm, a place that only exists because of how cold it is outside,” Menuck said.

“I never know how I feel on an overcast day when the sun is still bright despite the grayness and the light is very flat,” he continued. “The colors become more saturated, and you see a single flower, say a morning glory, whose color is so vibrant beneath the gray, I don’t know if that’s a lovely sensation or a terrible sensation. It’s both.”

Hear “No More Apocalypse Father” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Rats And Roses”

02 “Tremble Pour Light”

03 “No More Apocalypse Father”

04 “Uncloudy Days”

05 “Dangling Blanket From A Balcony (White Phosphorous)”

06 “(Goodnight) White Phosphorous”

No More Apocalypse Father is out 9/13 on Constellation.