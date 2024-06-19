Les Savy Fav’s Syd Butler Is Leaving Frenchkiss Records, The Label He Founded, After 25 Years

Syd Butler, bassist for the New York art-punk band Les Savy Fav, founded the indie label Frenchkiss Records in 1999, and its first release was Les Savy Fav’s sophomore album The Cat And The Cobra. Over the years, Frenchkiss released albums from the Hold Steady, Passion Pit, Bloc Party, Local Natives, the Antlers, the Dodos, and many others. Butler sold Frenchkiss to the Orchard, a Sony subsidiary, in 2014, but he continued to work at the label. Now, Butler says that he’s parted ways with Frenchkiss.

On Instagram this morning, Syd Butler wrote, “After 25 years, I am no longer working at Frenchkiss Records.” He didn’t offer anything further on his split with the label that he started.

Earlier this year, Les Savy Fav release OUI, their first album in 14 years, on Frenchkiss. For the past decade, Butler has also been a member of the 8G Band, the house band at Late Night With Seth Meyers. Les Savy Fav’s Seth Jabour is also a member of the band. Earlier this week, we learned that NBC is laying off the 8G Band for budgetary reasons.