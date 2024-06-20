For the past few months, Lana Del Rey has occasionally been spotted in public with Quavo, the Atlanta rap great and former Migos member. Now, the two of them are teasing a new track together. Both artists posted an Instagram clip of a song called “Tough.” It’s got them harmonizing sleepily over trap drums: “Tough like the scarf on a pair of old leather boots/ Like the blue-collar, red-dirt attitude/ Like a .38 made out of brass/ Tough like the stuff in my grandpa’s glass/ Life’s gonna do what it does/ Sure as the good lord’s up above/ Cut like a diamond shining in the rough, tough.”

Sounds pretty good! Also, that’s a random combination! Earlier this year, Lana Del Rey announced plans for a new country album called Lasso. Unless she meant “country” in only the most expansive sense, this seems like a zag in another direction. Del Rey is no stranger to trap production, and she previously collaborated with Quavo’s Atlanta peer Playboi Carti, who did ad-libs on her 2017 single “Summer Bummer.”

Lana Del Rey and Quavo were photographed together in Los Angeles in February. Last month, she posted a video of herself hanging out with Quavo at his new Atlanta restaurant V12, which she says is her favorite spot in Atlanta. They both looked like they were having a good time.

Lana Del Rey plays Boston’s Fenway Park tonight, so maybe she and Quavo will debut “Tough” at that show.