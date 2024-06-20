Remy Ma Addresses Son’s Arrest On First-Degree Murder Charges

Yesterday, New York police arrested JaySon Scott, 23-year-old son of Bronx rap great Remy Ma, on first-degree murder charges. As ABC reports, police claim that Scott and 22-year-old Richard Swygert shot 47-year-old Darius Guillebeaux to death in 2021. Now, Remy Ma has addressed the charges against her son.

In a statement to TMZ, Remy Ma says:

We stand by JaySon’s innocence and pray that the NYPD will conduct a complete and thorough investigation to reveal the truth. This is undoubtedly a difficult time for my family and me. While we sincerely appreciate the love and support we have received from all of you, we kindly ask for privacy as our legal team works to prove JaySon’s innocence… As his mother, I want to address this situation personally but have been strongly advised by his legal counsel not to say anything — as most people in similar situations are informed by their attorneys due to it being an active case.

Remy’s attorney Dawn Florio is representing Scott. According to TMZ, police found Darius Guillebeaux, who’s been described as an “alleged drug kingpin,” unresponsive after multiple gunshot wounds to the head and chest, in Queens in June 2021. He was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. Guillebeaux was already under indictment in a drug-trafficking probe, as the New York Post reports, and police think that the shooting might’ve followed a dispute. JaySon Scott and Richard Swygert have also been charged with criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment.

Remy Ma herself served a six-year prison sentence after a 2007 shooting outside a Manhattan nightclub.