Chime School is the project of Bay Area singer-songwriter Andy Pastalaniec, whose second LP The Boy Who Ran The Paisley Hotel is out later this summer on Slumberland Records. The album’s lead single “Give Your Heart Away” is out now, and sounds exactly like what you might expect from a Slumberland release: jangly guitars, poppy melodies, and a whole lot of yearning.

Citing bands like the Go-Betweens, later Teenage Fanclub, and the highly underrated East Village as some of his influences, Pastalaniec recorded The Boy Who Ran The Paisley Hotel at his home studio near San Francisco. And while there’s definitely a nostalgic feel here, it’s also heavily influenced by the ever-changing city, with lyrical references to gentrification and the devastation it’s brought to beloved local establishments.

Listen to the promising “Give Your Heart Away” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “The End”

02 “Why Don’t You Come Out Tonight?”

03 “Give Your Heart Away”

04 “Another Way Home”

05 “Words You Say”

06 “Wandering Song”

07 “Say Hello”

08 “Desperate Days”

09 “(I Hate) the Summer Sun”

10 “Negative Monday”

11 “Points of Light”

The Boy Who Ran The Paisley Hotel is out 8/23 via Slumberland.