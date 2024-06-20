Mexico City’s Corona Capital Festival Announces Eclectic 2024 Lineup

News June 20, 2024 3:46 PM By Chris DeVille

The Corona Capital festival will return to Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City this Nov. 15-17, and its lineup is pleasingly random. The big-font headliners for each day are as follows: Green Day, Toto, and Zedd on Friday; Shawn Mendes, Melanie Martinez, and New Order on Saturday; and Paul McCartney, Queens Of The Stone Age, and Empire Of The Sun on Sunday.

Historical footnotes like Empire Of The Sun have to feel good about getting the same poster treatment as Paul fucking McCartney, especially with so many noteworthy names in the undercard. Some of the standouts include Beck, Kim Gordon, Iggy Pop, the Mars Volta, Clairo, bar italia, St. Vincent, Primal Scream, Water From Your Eyes, Mannequin Pussy, American Football, TOPS, Tyla, Explosions In The Sky, Porter Robinson, Sprints, Twin Shadow, Wisp, BADBADNOTGOOD, Warpaint, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, feeble little horse, Blonde Redhead, Beach Fossils, Crumb, Hurray For The Riff Raff, Travis, Boy Harsher, and Jorja Smith.

Tickets are available here.

