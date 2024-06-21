Ariana Grande released her new album Eternal Sunshine earlier this year. A couple of weeks ago, the pop star unveiled the music video for “the boy is mine.” It featured cameos from Brandy and Monica, who are known for their 1998 hit of the same title. Today, Grande is sharing a remix of that track with the duo.

“i ……… cannot believe this is real (i don’t know if i will even long after it’s out),” Grande wrote on Instagram. She continued:

my deepest and sincerest thank you to Brandy and Monica, not only for joining me for this moment, but for your generosity, your kindness, and for the countless ways in which you have inspired me. it is near impossible to say how much this means to me. this is in celebration of you both and the impact that you have had on every vocalist, vocal producer, musician, artist that is creating today. i loooooove you both so so much. thank you !!!!!!!

Meanwhile, Brandy has the lead role in the upcoming A24 thriller The Front Room, whose first trailer arrived today. Below, watch that and hear the remix of “the boy is mine.”