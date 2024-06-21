The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

01

Cold Gawd - "All My Life, My Heart Has Yearned For A Thing I Cannot Name"

With a great title like “All My Life, My Heart Has Yearned For A Thing I Cannot Name” comes great responsibility. This inexplicable, insatiable sense of longing is a common theme in shoegaze music; crashing, translucent guitars and wispy vocals often communicate the feeling of a void that cannot be filled, of grasping for a nameless, shapeless answer just out of reach. The SoCal crew captures this anguish on their sweeping new track, which is also the lead single of their sophomore album, with the similarly intense title I’ll Drown On This Earth. “All My Life, My Heart Has Yearned For A Thing I Cannot Name” soars with the nebulous but heavy allure of Whirr, as seductive as it is heavy. The enormous wall of sound simultaneously serves as a sprawling blanket that provides you comfort and a tidal wave that threatens to drown you, both lovely and lethal. —Danielle