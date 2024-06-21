Billie Eilish has been in South Korea this week, and as The Straits Times points out, she’s been busy promoting her new album Hit Me Hard And Soft.

Tuesday, Eilish attended a Spotify-sponsored listening session at the Grand Walkerhill Seoul, where Jennie from Blackpink interviewed her onstage. The same day, she was at the KBS headquarters filming a segment for The Seasons: Zico’s Artist, a talk show hosted by Zico of the K-pop band Block B. Her episode was set to air today. Wednesday, she followed all that up with another TV appearance, guesting on the variety show You Quiz On The Block with South Korean comedians Yoo Jae-suk and Cho Sae-ho. The show constructed a special room for the interview, designed to look like Eilish’s own room back home.

After all that, Eilish found some time to relax in a bathtub, where she filmed herself singing Frank Ocean’s Blonde classic “Solo” and posted it to TikTok. Check that out below as well as various Instagram evidence of her travels.